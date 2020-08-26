Women of the Moose elect new officers

The South Hill Moose Lodge Chapter 2035 recently elected new officers for the 2020-2021 and is also holding a membership drive by offering no application fees from now through September 30, 2020 for both men of the Moose Lodge (join for $55 a year ) and Woman of the Moose (join for $40 year). As with all organizations that are trying to continue their community service and financial commitments during COVID19, and they are working to provide members with some activities with food and fellowship by hosting steak night, hamburger night, a recent drive through fish fry and other events that can bring members and guests together for the causes they support, including Mooseheart and Moosehaven as well as local needs. They are currently hosting the meetings for The South Hill Rotary Club and the South Hill Lions Club as part of helping the community as these two clubs as well as others lost their home base when Brian’s Steak House burned a few months ago.
The Women of the Moose, established in 1913, is a unit of Moose International. Members work in harmony with the members of the Loyal Order of Moose to provide a helping hand to those in need. Members dedicate countless volunteer hours each year to over 1,400 Chapters across the United States and Canada as well as their communities. More importantly, the Women of the Moose are one of the largest contributors to the support and maintenance of Mooseheart Child City and School and Moosehaven Retirement care facility. On an annual basis, the Women of the Moose throughout the fraternity donate more than one million dollars to support programs and activities at these two campuses. Mooseheart is a residential childcare facility, located on a 1,000-acre campus 38 miles west of Chicago. The Child City is a home for children and teens in need, from infancy through high school.
Dedicated in July 1913 by the Moose fraternal organization, Mooseheart cares for youth whose families are unable, for a wide variety of reasons, to care for them. Some have lost one or both parents; others are living in environments that are simply not conducive to healthy growth and development. Whatever the reason, the men and women of the Moose, through unparalleled generosity and volunteerism, furnish the resources necessary to care for children in need. The Moose fraternity provides children with a wholesome home-like environment and the best possible training and education.
The local South Hill Women of the Moose group adopts a young girl that stays at the Mooseheart facility in Illinois and supports them with a monthly financial donation as well as special gifts for holidays and special occasions throughout her life and even though it is through mail they form a special bond with each one throughout the years. They enjoy getting little notes and letters back from her as she grows into her life until graduation.
The Women of the Moose provides social, educational and community service opportunities to its members, as well as sporting events and activities geared toward the entire family. Their members are enthusiastic; they bring a special passion and commitment to the Moose fraternity.
Moosehaven is a private membership retirement community located on the banks of the St Johns River, in the heart of Orange Park, Florida. With a full range of programs and services, Moosehaven provides seniors 65 and older a comfortable and secure retirement option. Residents enjoy the benefits of social interaction and support services within a residential community that has served members of the Loyal Order of Moose since 1922.
They offer Independent Living thatallows residents to live comfortably in their home of choice. Residents may continue to drive, provide their own meals and maintain daily activities without assistance or supervision. Applicants for admission in the New Life Program at Moosehaven must be able to live independently.
Skilled Nursing Care is also available andis performed by a skilled nursing staff to manage, observe or evaluate your care. This may be for long-term care, or just during a period of rehabilitation. Therapy services are provided at all levels of care and may be covered under Medicare.
Enhanced Livingprovides a higher level of safety for residents during therapy, recovery or daily living. This includes medication monitoring, meal preparation, additional companionship or general assistance in daily activities.
Hospice Care is specialized care designed to provide support during a terminal illness. Care is focused on the comfort and quality of life enabling the resident to be alert and pain-free.
The South Hill Moose Lodge and WOTM are charity driven organizations who believe in God, Country and Community. They strive to be good citizens in our community and country. They support scouting, drug awareness, and crime prevention; adopt a highway, sports leagues, and toys for needy children, feeding the hungry and disaster relief efforts, as well as countless national charities.
Members of the South Hill Moose Lodge place special emphasis on giving back to their community with a wide range of service programs. Whatever the need, they are there, giving of time and effort to make their communities a better place in which to live. They also participate in a wide variety of activities from sports to picnics, to dances and karaoke, and they meet lifelong friends.
The Moose Lodge back room social hall is also available to rent for special occasions with plenty of room for dining, dancing and more and they are following the COVID19 restrictions and guidelines at the current time. Call for pricing and availability.
If you are interested in helping to change the lives of others through service then call South Hill Moose Lodge at 434 – 447-5780 or stop by 1201 W. Danville Street South Hill, VA 23970 and pick up an application. The no application fee ends Sept 30, 2020 so now is the time to save money as well as become a part of something that offers you a chance to give back to the community.
