South Hill Police Department’s Goal is to End Drunk Driving
Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Mobilization Begins Aug. 16
Virginia’s law enforcement will be out in full force during the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over mobilization, and the local Checkpoint Strikeforce mobilization, which runs from August 16 to September 2, 2019. Impaired driving prevention is the focus of the mobilizations, which are held in advance of and include the Labor Day holiday, one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.
In combination with increased enforcement, law enforcement agencies, DMV’s Virginia Highway Safety Office and the Washington Regional Alcohol Program, along with other traffic safety advocates across the Commonwealth, are teaming up to provide education and outreach efforts about the dangers of impaired driving to Virginians.
A dozen people died in traffic crashes on the Commonwealth’s roadways during the four-day Labor Day holiday last year. And in Virginia in 2018, there were 278 alcohol-related fatalities and 4,475 alcohol-related injuries. “These facts gravely highlight the need for increased enforcement and awareness of impaired driving issues, especially surrounding the Labor Day holiday.” said Cpt. Shane Johnson.
“Decreasing overall traffic deaths in Virginia starts with preventing drunk driving,” Cpt. Johnson said. “We want to encourage everyone who plans on drinking to make a plan before the party begins. Not doing something as simple as choosing a sober driver could result in severe injury and even death. So, this August, and every day, remember: there is never an excuse to drink and drive. Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”
Cpt. Johnson also offered advice for would-be drunk drivers and all motorists on the roadways:
- Always drive sober. Use a designated driver, call a cab, friend or Uber service, depending on location. If you are in a city, use public transportation. Never drive if you are under the influence of alcohol or drugs. There are so many choices today. There are even reasonable limousine services that will transport an entire group and pick you up after the party.
- Always buckle up. Seat belts are the most effective traffic safety device for preventing death during a crash, and belts are the best defense against impaired drivers.
