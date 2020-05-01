South Hill Rotary selling "Flags for Heroes"

Members of the South Hill Rotary Club met last week to put together the new flags that will be used for the “Flags for Heroes” project. May 19th is the deadline to get your flags for the club to be able to place them for Memorial Day.
The South Hill Rotary Club will be selling flags to honor heroes as part of their “Fill the Field with Flags” fundraising project. The ten foot flag poles with a 3 x 5 flags will be proudly displayed on the corner of Highway 58 and Peebles Road in front of Discount Furniture Store beginning in May for Memorial Day through July 4, 2020. You can sponsor a flag to honor or in memory of military or emergency first responders, or anyone you feel is a hero in your life. You can purchase a flag for $50 the first year and can take the flag at the end of the display time frame or you can have the club store it for you if you choose to use it again the next year. We are replacing all the flags this year since they were damaged over the past two years due to wind and storms and to be respectful of the flags and what they represent the club is replacing them with new ones. Cost to fly a flag if you purchased in the past is $35 for the first one and $25 for each additional if you had more than one. New flag orders are still $50 each. Last year the club flew over 200 flags. Proceeds support the local Rotary projects. Please order before May 25, 2020 to be sure the club has time to get the medallions and the flags out for the Memorial Day weekend.
To help assure accuracy, please list only one Hero per form.
Flag for $50 Honor First Responders Police – Fire – EMS Honor Military Active/Retired for service to our Country Honor Teachers – Doctors – Government Official - Nurses Honor Members of the American Legion - VFW Honor A Parent, Mentor or Personal Leader ***A Medallion will be displayed on each Flag Naming the Honored Hero*** Honoree Name _____________________________(if more than 1, please use back of sheet) Sponsor Name __________________________________________________________ Address ____________________________City ____________State____Zip___________ Phone _____-_____-________ Email Address____________________________ Method of Payment/Amount _____Cash _____Check ($50 new - $35 1st renewal $25 additional renewal) Sold by Rotarian _________________________________________Date ____/____/2020 Make your check payable to the South Hill Rotary Club (your sponsorship may be tax deductible – check with your financial advisor). Please write “Flags For Heroes” in the memo line of your check. Give to a Rotarian or mail to South Hill Rotary Club PO Box 982 South Hill, VA 23970.
You can call Mickey Smith at 434-447-9381 or Lisa Clary at 434 447 9458 or 447 4823 for more information.
One check may be written for multiple flag sponsorship forms.
