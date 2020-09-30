Staying well during COVID-19 Pandemic

South Hill, Virginia - South Hill Wellness Center will be hosting a COVID-19 Wellness Fair at The Dogwood Auditorium on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. This event is free to the public, social distancing and other CDC recommendations will be followed.
“I want to do something to help people adjust and stay well during the pandemic - our new normal,” states Dr. Ron Herrsche. The COVID-19 Wellness Fair will include a panel discussion with representatives from Mecklenburg County Public Schools, Mecklenburg County Tourism, South Hill Town Council, Chase City Health & Rehab and South Hill Wellness Center. The panel guests will provide information, from their field, on staying well during the pandemic followed by Q & A. Participants may speak one-on-one with the panel before or after the discussion.
We are asking all participants to wear masks and practice social distancing during this event. More information will be released within the upcoming weeks. Check your local newspapers and radio stations for details. You may also visit us on www.southhillwellnesscenter.com or find us on Facebook (South Hill Wellness Center) for updates. You may also contact South Hill Wellness Center for more details at 434-447-8996.
