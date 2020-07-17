Virginia first in nation to establish statewide emergency workplace standards

Governor Ralph Northam announced July 15 the adoption of a statewide emergency workplace safety standard in response to COVID-19. The safety rules mandate that workers must wear appropriate personal protective equipment—namely face coverings, especially while in customer-interacting positions—, sanitize, and social distance whenever possible. As stated in the Governor’s release, “The actions come in the absence of federal guidelines.”
The Virginia Department of Labor and Industry’s Safety and Health Codes Board voted on Wednesday, July 15 to approve the emergency temporary standard on infectious disease prevention after the Governor ordered the creation of such enforceable regulations within Executive Order 63 that was issued in May 2020. These temporary measures will stay in effect for six months, and may be made permanent through the process defined in state law.
The new safety measures also mandate that in situations where social distancing is not possible, accessibility to frequent hand washing and sanitizing must be available, in addition to the regular cleaning of high-contact surfaces. The measures require that all employees be notified within a day’s time if a coworker tests positive for the virus. Employees that are known to be or suspected to be positive for the virus cannot return to work for at least 10 days or until they receive two consecutive negative tests.
