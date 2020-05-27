Accident on HWY 58 Business West

South Hill Volunteer Fire, Southside Rescue, and the South Hill Police Department are working to clear an accident near Five Guys Burgers and Fries on Highway 58 West. Expect slowing traffic in this area. One patient was transported by Med flight. No further details are available at this time.
