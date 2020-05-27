Assault of family member tops Brunswick sheriff’s report

LAWRENCEVILLE – Aniya Oliver, 24, from Brooklyn is charged with two counts of assault and battery of a family member and disorderly conduct on May 9.
Administrative Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Adam Grassel responded to a residence at 988 Flat Rock Road, Alberta, regarding a suspicious person. The caller stated that an African American female was standing in the roadway next to a car with no shirt or bra on. Grassel arrived and located a SUV parked in the roadway. The female, later identified as Oliver, was standing in between the driveway and field yelling with no top on. She was between 50 and 75 yards from the road. He along with assisting units tried to get Oliver under control. She ran but was detained. Oliver was unsteady on her feet and had slurred speech. She was extremely belligerent and had a strong odor of alcohol coming from her person. At the time of the offense it was around 40 degrees with a low that night of 32 degrees.
Evans said Oliver was escorted back to the patrol car and handcuffed behind her back but not before she placed a cell phone that was later found to belong to her father down the front of her pants so the officers could not take it from her. While escorting her she continued to yell and talk but making no sense. Grassel began to speak with the people in the SUV, Danayasha Fisher, Oliver’s sister, and Dana Oliver, Oliver’s mother. They stated that they were assaulted by Oliver. Dana had a large patch of hair, about 4 inches wide, missing from the crown of her head. The hair was sitting on the back seat. Dana had a red spot on the left side of her face that she stated came from Oliver striking her. The mark was consistent with her statement.
Grassel spoke with Danaysha who was missing her shirt. She stated that Oliver started fighting her and ripped it off of her. She also had several marks on her face and a busted lip. Dana and Danaysha both wrote a statement and pictures were taken.
Oliver was transported to the Meherrin River Regional Jail and charged with domestic assault against her mother and sister along with disorderly conduct. An Emergency Protective Order was issued. At the jail Oliver urinated on herself to try and keep jail staff from getter her father’s cell phone from her. She kicked and beat on the cell yelling and cussing. Due to how belligerent she was she did not receive a bond hearing until the next day. She was held on a $2,500 secured bond.
Lucinda Denise Brandon, 52, from Lawrenceville is charged with assault of a police officer on May 6 and public swearing or intoxication.
Evans said Sergeant D. W. Medlin was dispatched to 27 Crestview Road for a female who said she wanted to go to mental hospital. He found Brandon in front of the 300 building of Pinecrest Apartment in the parking lot. She said she wanted a ride to Poplar Springs. She was extremely intoxicated to the point she was staggering while walking and had slurred speech. She also had a strong odor of alcoholic beverage coming from her person.
Medlin offered a test to determine sobriety but Brandon refused. At this time she became very combative and started swinging and kicking. During the swinging she hit Medlin’s right forearm. He instructed her to stop. Medlin escorted Brandon up against a patrol car and gained control of her while Deputy B. Bowen placed her in cuffs behind her back. During this time Brandon was cursing and yelling. Medlin placed her under arrest and helped her in the caged area of the patrol car. Brandon began to kick Medlin while he was assisting her. Brandon was transported to the Meherrin River Regional Jail. While in route Brandon began to bang her head on the inside of the cage of the patrol car. Medlin notified the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office to have Brunswick Emergency Medical Services meet them at the jail to check Brandon. She was checked and cleared with a patient refusal. Brunswick EMS and the jail nursing staff checked Brandon out. She was held at the jail until sober so that the magistrate could conduct a bond hearing. She refused a Preliminary Breath Test when offered and refused again at the jail.
Stanley Best. 66, from Emporia is charged with driving under the influence on May 7.
Evans said Sergeant D. W. Medlin assisted Deputy K. Jones with a traffic stop at the intersection of Christanna Highway and Prestwood Road. Best was asked to exit the vehicle due to the odor of alcoholic beverage coming from his person and glassy bloodshot eyes. Best exited the vehicle and was staggering while walking.
Medlin determined that Best was intoxicated and offered him a test and he gave a sample of 0.20%. Best was arrested and taken to the South Hill Police Department for intoxication because the intoxication machine was down at the Meherrin River Regional Jail. At the South Hill Police Department a 20-minute observation was performed and he was tested again with a result of 0.14%. Best was transported back to the MRRJ and charged with driving under the influence, 2nd offense within 5 years. He was held on a $2,500 secured bond. His Virginia operator’s license was suspended for 60 days. Jolly’s towed the vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.