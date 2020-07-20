South Hill welcomed the American Legion Riders on Friday, July 17. Over 100 motorcycles refueled at Love's, lined up on Tunstall Road, and traveled along Mecklenburg Avenue to Post 79 where they took a moment for food and fellowship before hitting the road again on their way to Lynchburg.
The Virginia In State Legacy Run is part of the National Legacy Scholarship Ride. Its goal is to raise college scholarship money for the sons and daughters of service personnel nationwide either killed or over 50% disabled while on active duty since 9/11. All money raised will be donated in the name of the Department of Virginia Legion Riders to the National Scholarship Fund that takes place in August of each year.
