Census Taker jobs still being offered

Due to COVID19 setting things back a bit the Town of South Hill is letting everyone know that the 2020 Census is still hiring for Census Takers in the area as we plan to come out of the Corona Virus restrictions. They are also encouraging you to fill out your forms as soon as you can if you got them in the mail or online and they are easy to do. If you are interested in helping with the 2020 Census you can apply online at 2020cenus.gov/jobs. They will provide great pay, flexible hours, weekly pay and paid training. You can get more information by calling 1-855-JOB-2020. Town Manager Kim Callis and Human Resources Director Carol Hutchinson encourage you to apply as they begin to their journey through the area for 2020.
