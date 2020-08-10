Rotary presents donated masks to S.H. Elementary

Chumney and Ellis.

 Lisa Clary

The South Hill Rotary Club received a donation of masks provided by Empire Beauty Supply in South Hill to help with part of their avenue of service projects for health and education in the schools in the community.  Keith Ellis, South Hill Rotary Club President was on hand to present them to South Hill Elementary Assistant Principal Melissa Chumney last week. Empire Beauty Owners Katherine and Al Overholt have been graciously supplying some of the needed COVID19 items to different organizations in the community behind the scenes for the last few months.  The club thanks them for their support and teaming with them to help Rotary with one of their projects also. Empire Beauty has a supply of masks, hand sanitizer, gloves and other beauty items at their store in the Roses Shopping Center Complex.  