On Friday, August 28th, Deputy James Short was dispatched by the Mecklenburg Emergency Communications Center to Simmons Truck Stop in Bracey. Three black male suspects entered the establishment to play the gaming machines. Two of the suspects acted as look outs while the other suspect, who had a key that fit the money box in each machine, opened the boxes and the suspects left the establishment with an undisclosed amount of money. If you have any information regarding these suspects, please contact the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office at 434-738-6171. If you wish to remain anonymous you can call the Mecklenburg Crime Solvers. You could receive up to $1,000 reward.
MCSO looking for suspects in Simmons Truck Stop gaming machine robbery
