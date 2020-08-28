Mecklenburg County Gives Relief to Non-Profits with the New Tourism & Arts Relief Grant

Since the onset of Covid-19 many non-profit organizations have been unable to conduct normal business operations, especially those operations that focus on fund-raising efforts to support their missions. Some have had to close entirely, while others have had to severely limit operations.
This Project will help to stimulate non-profit businesses, specifically those related to the arts and those who contribute to tourism.
The program is open to all 501(c)3 and 501(c)6 organizations who are located in Mecklenburg County, and who’s missions are strongly tied to Tourism &/or the Arts. Some examples of these organizations include Chambers, Theatre's, Museums, Historic Attractions, etc.
The application window will be open Sept 1st through Sept 14th. Organizations who wish to find out more information and apply, may do so online by visiting www.VisitMeckVa.com/TARG.
Applicants will need to demonstrate loss in revenue due to Covid-19 by submitting financial statements. Awards will be determined using an application scoring matrix and the maximum grant award per recipient will be no greater than $20,000.
Priority will be given to organizations who can demonstrate their significance in driving visitation to Mecklenburg County, their viability in an uncompromised environment, and their willingness to consider creative strategies to remain sustainable in the current environment. The grant committee expects to announce awards on Sept 21st.
The Tourism & Arts Relief Grant is being made possible through CARES Act funding received by Mecklenburg County. On August 20th, the offices of Economic Development and Tourism made a request to the CARES committee for $200,000 to establish this program to help nonprofits who are tied to the tourism industry. Many of these organizations have been left behind or excluded from other COVID-19 related grant opportunities because of their non-profit status.
For additional information on this program or other programs designed to help for-profit businesses, contact Tina Morgan, Mecklenburg County Tourism Coordinator at 434-738-6191 x4438 or email Tina.Morgan@MecklenburgVa.com.
