Brunswick County Confederate Statue

The Confederate monument on courthouse square was dedicated on November 9, 1911, in memory of those who fought for the confederacy during the civil war. It was reported that several thousand people attended the unveiling of the monument. Efforts began in 1905, at a Confederate veteran’s reunion in Lawrenceville, to raise funds to erect the monument by the local chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy.
According to Brunswick County, Virginia 1720 – 2000 by Gay Neale, the statue cost $ 2,100, was made of granite from Dinwiddie County, stands twenty-six feet, eight inches tall, with the figure of a Confederate infantryman standing at the top.
Inscribed on the monument are the words: “In memory of the Confederate Heroes of Brunswick County, 1861 – 1865, Love Makes Memory Eternal.” The monument is surrounded by a wrought iron fence.
