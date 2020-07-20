“A staff member working in the Hundley Center has tested positive for COVID-19. This staff member was using appropriate safety protocols and personal protective equipment when at work. VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital sent a letter to families of residents at the Hundley Center, as well as calling the families to inform them of the situation,” said Todd Howell, Vice President of Professional Services.
Updates will be posted as more details come in.
Hundley Center employee tests positive for COVID; VCU releases statement
