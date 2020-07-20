Hundley Center employee tests positive for COVID; VCU releases statement 
“A staff member working in the Hundley Center has tested positive for COVID-19. This
staff member was using appropriate safety protocols and personal protective
equipment when at work. VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital sent a letter to
families of residents at the Hundley Center, as well as calling the families to
inform them of the situation,” said Todd Howell, Vice President of Professional
Services.

Updates will be posted as more details come in.