South Hill, VA (23970)

Today

Clear this evening. Becoming mostly cloudy with showers developing after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Clear this evening. Becoming mostly cloudy with showers developing after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.