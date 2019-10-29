The 2019 Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Campaign began October 1. Lake Country Detachment 1085, Marine Corps League of South Hill has been supporting this program for the past 17 years for the children of Mecklenburg County. You can help the league this year by dropping off a new, unwrapped toy at a drop off location. Learn more about these locations by visiting www.bracey-va-toysfortots.org. Applications for Mecklenburg County residents with children 6 months to 12 years of age that need assistance are available at the Chamber of Commerce buildings in South Hill, Chase City, Clarksville. Applications must be mailed by December 6 as no application will be accepted after December 9. Monetary donations may be sent to Toys for Tots Foundation, 908 Traffic Road in Chase City or on the local website listed above. All funds collected in Mecklenburg County will remain in Mecklenburg County. Donations are tax deductible.
