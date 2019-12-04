Carolyn Black, of Miles Creek Road in South Hill, lost her life to injuries sustained after she lost control of her 2002 Chrysler Sebring on November 28. The accident occurred while Mrs. Black was traveling southbound on Skyline Road as she was heading home from town. She could not maintain control of the vehicle, crossed over the yellow line on the left side, and struck a tree. Mrs. Black was transported to VCU-CMH in South Hill and then med-flighted to MCV Hospital in Richmond. She suffered fractures in both of her legs and ribs, as well as fractures in her neck and back. Sadly, Mrs. Black succumbed to her injuries at the hospital on Sunday, December 1. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time.
