On Saturday night 12-14-2019 Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office along with Lacrosse Police P.D. executed 2 search warrants at the following locations 18895 highway one north Lacrosse, Va. and 212 North Main Street Lacrosse, Va. These search warrants were the result of an investigation by Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office and Lacrosse P.D. and in relation to the following Va. Codes. 18.2-328- conducting illegal gambling operation, 18.2-329-tennant in control of any place knows it's being used for illegal gambling and permits such gambling to continue, 18.2-330 Any person who knowingly aids, abets or assists in the operation of an illegal gambling enterprise, activity or operation, 18.2-331 illegal possession of a gambling device when he manufactures, sells, transports, rents, gives away places or possesses or conducts or negotiates any transaction affecting or designed to affect ownership custody or use of any gambling device, or having reason to believe that the same is to be used in the advancement of unlawful gambling activity. Numerous machines were taken in the execution of these two search warrants. Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office is advising that any business in Mecklenburg County that has any machines in correlation to the said codes of Va. There may be an investigation to determine if machines are illegal.
