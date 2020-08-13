Guidelines for absentee voting

With the November 3rd General and Special Election coming quickly and questions and concerns about COVID-19 still lingering around it is time for us to think about voting. There are several things that you can do as a voter to make sure that your Election Day experience is as smooth as possible.
1) Check your voter registration status either by calling the office of the General Registrar at 434-738-6191 x.4313, stopping by the office 439 Madison St. Boydton, VA 23917, or going to vote.elections.virginia.gov.
2) Please take a look at your sample ballot and know what you are going to be voting on.You can request a sample ballot be mailed to you by contacting the office of the General Registrar at 434-738-6191 x.4313, stop by our office at 439 Madison St. Boydton, Va 23917, or visit our website mecklenburgelections.com.
If you show up to the poll and you have not taken any of the following steps you could be sent to your old polling location or made to vote a provisional ballot. We would like to avoid all of this.
These are safeguards put into place to make sure that every registered person votes only once. Something else to keep in mind is this year Virginia is offering early voting at our offices. That means that 45 days before an election you may show up, present proper ID, then cast your ballot on a voting machine. This is generally a very quick process on average taking less than five minutes. If you wish to do vote-by-mail. This is also an option you can call the office and request an application, fill the application out online at vote.elections.virginia.gov., or stop by the office and pick up your application.
The vote by-mail option despite what you might have heard is secure, safe, and your vote is generally counted as long as you follow the instructions that are included with your ballot. The most important thing to remember when you vote-by-mail is that you are depending on the Post Office to get your ballot to you and return it to our office in a timely manner. This means that the sooner you get your application in the quicker we can get your ballot to you. Our initial ballot mailing will be September 17, 2020, and we will be mailing ballots as requested until the deadline of October 23, 2020.
If you receive an absentee ballot through the mail here are a couple helpful hints to make sure that your ballot will be counted.
1) Make sure that you put your full name on the front of envelope B
2) Remember to put you full RESIDENTIAL ADDRESS (no PO Boxes) on envelope B
3) Remember to sign envelope B
4) Make sure to have a witness sign envelope B (this person can be your spouse)
If you omit any of these your ballot will be rejected. Also, our office tracks every ballot that leaves here. We verify every day how many ballots were sent, how many we have on hand, and who has requested, received, and returned their ballot.
If you request an absentee ballot and we send it to the address you instruct us, and you do not send it back, there is still a chance for you to vote on Election Day. You can bring your ballot pack with envelope “A” unopened to your precinct. Surrender it to the chief of the precinct and you will be able to vote on a machine that day. However if you have lost, misplaced, or opened envelope “A” you WILL cast a provisional ballot. This will give the registrar's office and the Electoral Board the opportunity to verify that you have not already cast an absentee ballot.
Remember voting more than once is a crime!
Important Deadlines:
Absentee Voting Begins - September 18, 2020
Voter Registration Deadline - October 12, 2020 at 5:00pm in-person 11:59:59pm online.
Request Absentee by Mail - October 23, 2020
Absentee in Person - October 31, 2020 (8:00am - 4:00pm)
Election Day - November 3, 2020 (polls open 6:00am - 7:00pm
Our office will be open the two Saturdays before the election from 8:00am - 4:00pm. Those dates are October 16, 2020 and October 31, 2020. Starting on September 18, 2020 in person voting will begin at our office in Boydton. Our hours Monday - Friday are 8:30 am - 4:30 pm. If you have any questions or concerns, need any applications please contact us 434-738-6191 x4313 or by email mecklenburgelections@gmail.com . Also, follow us on Facebook at “Mecklenburg County Voter Registration Office” for updates, sample ballots, and where to get the election results for Mecklenburg County.
Lastly, our office is looking for citizens who are interested in becoming officers of election. You will receive training and compensation. Not only that but you will learn how elections are run in Virginia, and be on the front lines ensuring that every eligible citizen who has the right to vote can exercise that right. If you are interested please contact the office of the General Registrar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.