There’s only one month left until The Complex’s (MCCSC) Live Auction Fundraiser on September 21, at 6 p.m. takes place. The Mecklenburg County Community Services Corporation (MCCSC) in Clarksville, commonly known as The Complex, is presenting their annual live auction fundraiser. This year the theme is “The Love Boat” and prizes will be awarded for the best dressed cruisers.
Come bid for the newly added auction item: Terry Kirkpatrick has restored a Whitney 1861 Navy Percussion Rifle (a.k.a. Plymouth Rifle). The Plymouth was produced under recommendation of Captain John A. Dahlgreen, one of the Navy’s most well-known ordnance officers. Only 10,000 of these 69 caliber, single shot muzzleloader, 34” round bright finished barrel rifles were made.
Other newly added items: Two VIR passes to the 2020 GT World Challenge race; two VIR 2020 MotoAmerica tickets; a 2020 VIR Club Guest Day pass; a private chef’s candelight dinner for two at Cooper’s Landing Inn & Traveler’s Tavern gazebo, packaged with a one night stay and breakfast the next morning; a “Private Wine Tasting Party” for 12 people at Hill Top @ The Lake in downtown Clarksville; two 1-year Family Memberships to the YMCA and 2 beautiful wreaths handmade by The Wreath Man. An exciting item added last week are four tickets to the Navy/Air Force Academy football game in Annapolis, MD on Oct. 5, 2019. These tickets are provided by the Naval Academy Athletic Association. This game undoubtedly will again be sold out! Arrive early and see the Blue Angle F/A 18 Hornet up close (great photo op). Thirty minutes prior to kickoff the unique pageantry will start with the March of the Brigade of Midshipmen and several squadrons of the Cadet Wing from the Air Force Academy. As the teams enter the field keep an eye to the sky for the military fly-over. Be in your seats for the Kickoff for an exciting “Top Gun” experience with a blast of the Navy cannon. This is not a typical football game as the two teams give it all to win! A very special event happens immediately following the final tick of the clock when the teams will stand together in the Singing if the Air Force Academy’s Alma Mater and the Naval Academy’s Blue and Gold. If this wasn’t on your bucket list, it should be—so make sure you are the highest bidder!
You don’t want to miss bidding for a New Year’s Eve three-course dinner for eight at Molasses Grill Restaurant in Halifax which includes party favors, cocktails, dinner and taxes; a week’s accommodations (beachfront) at North Myrtle Beach; a three-day getaway in a beautiful mountain home in Meadows of Dan; a three day cabin adventure at Buck Mountain near Boone/Blowing Rock, NC; a Pitmaster Barbecue Dinner for 30 people held at the host’s home , prepared by award winning BBQ master Dennis Damiens; a flying experience for two people in Dr. Reggie Young’s Cessna 182 airplane from the Clarksville airport, down the lake to the Williamsburg/Jamestown area, where the group will have lunch before returning to Clarksville; your own “Love Boat” experience for 12 people –cruising aboard the Island Princess around Goats Island on Buggs Island Lake, Saturday, May 30, 2020, games on the Lido Deck, cocktails and full seated dinner. This fun themed dinner party will take place at the beautiful lake home of Harman and Beth Saunders and will be hosted by Harman and Beth, Doctors Robert and Michele Ah and Martin and Dawn Ruiz.
A favorite auction item is the “Private VIP Sip and Shop” at Hite’s Clothing to be held on the evening of November 14 (entire store will be 25% off, no exclusions, free gift wrap, door prizes and wine and cheese). Other exciting items include a week’s accommodation at Ocean Isle Beach; a Spring Gobbler hunting excursion; a thrilling 30-minute ride-along in Ken Morgan’s race car; a $1000 gift certificate from Spectrum Photography; a Traeger Pro Series Bronze Wood Pellet grill donated by Clarksville Ace Hardware; two separate one-hour rides in a Lake Amphibian Airplane (must be 16 years of age or older); a pontoon rental by Clarksville Marina, 10 cubic yards of delivered mulch, donated by Top Notch Landscape & Lambert Road Lawncare; an upholstered bar stool and side chair donated by Clarksville Furniture; and a professional architectural design concept for a smaller project. A professional architect will provide consultation, intensive design charrette, and concept drawing.
Would you like to host a party for as many as 90 people during the holidays, or anytime, but you don’t have the space in your home? Come bid for the opportunity to use the venue at the Magnuson Hotel on the Lake for your social event.
The auctioneer, Bill Baker of United Country Virginia Realty, is again volunteering his talents. Heavy hors d’oeuvres by Cooper’s Landing Restaurant will be provided while beer, wine, and mixers will be available throughout the evening.
Not aware of what The Complex in Clarksville is? If you work out at the YMCA, engage in group exercise sessions, play a serious game of bridge, or use the free computer lab at the Distance Learning Center, then you are in The Complex facility. If you see children from 4 to 18 years old learning and having fun in organized soccer activities on one of several fields in Clarksville, then you are at the MCCSC’s Yancey Soccer Facility.
The MCCSC is a small group of dedicated volunteers. The organization is a non-profit 501(c)3 whose mission is to develop and maintain state-of-the-art facilities which support and facilitate programs and services for the greater Clarksville area. The facility, at 1567 Noblin Farm Road, Clarksville, VA, is conveniently located to Highway 58 and 15, and has banquet rooms for large or small gatherings for rent with commercial kitchen access.
The auction is the major fundraiser for The Complex. Joining us for this party and auction is one way to show your strong support to be a part of this exciting and worthwhile effort that maintains a safe, secure environment for persons of all ages. The $50 tickets are available at The Complex or through any MCCSC member.
