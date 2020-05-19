Latest outbreak infects 50, claims the lives of six residents

On Wednesday morning, May 13, a new outbreak of the Coronavirus was reported at Chase City Health & Rehab. As of Monday, May 18 the nursing home outbreak has claimed the lives of six Mecklenburg residents, taking the death count from a steady 10 to 16 total.
Jennifer Eddy, spokeswoman for the nursing home, confirms that so far 35 residents have tested positive for the virus as well as 15 staff members. Chase City Health & Rehab is working closely with local health departments to conduct further testing at the facility.
Jennifer Eddy confirms that the facility is taking multiple measures to keep both staff and residents safe including, but not limited to: restricting visitation, increasing sanitation efforts with special attention to high-touch surfaces, evaluating staff members’ temperature and conducting symptom screening before staff begin their shift and again once their shift has ended as well as modifying the layout of the facility to accommodate social distancing and other guidelines. Each staff member also wears full personal protective equipment while caring for residents. Eddy relays that the nursing home has also, “assigned a dedicated physician to our facility and deployed telemedicine resources to leverage external expertise where needed.”
Chase City Health & Rehab is the third nursing home in the county to have had an outbreak of the Coronavirus. The first—and only other identified facility—was Sentara MeadowView Terrace in Clarksville. The outbreak was discovered in April and resulted in an unknown number of cases and deaths in the county. Sentara was quick to transport the affected residents to a dedicated isolation unit at Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital while they continued testing the rest of the residents and staff at the facility.
There has also been an outbreak at an unknown healthcare facility in the Southside district which is comprised of Brunswick, Halifax, and Mecklenburg Counties. No information has been provided regarding the outbreak in a healthcare facility.
As of Monday, May 18 there have been 31,140 cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, and the death toll has passed 1,000 people. In Mecklenburg County, there have been 169 reported cases with 26 hospitalizations and 16 total deaths.
