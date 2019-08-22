South Hill, VA (23970)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.