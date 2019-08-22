Wednesday, the DMV in South Hill held a fundraiser to raise money for the Alzheimers association and to help the homeless. Paula, a branch teller there, put herself in a chair outside on the front lawn and took water balloon bullets all day. Every person who stopped by paid a dollar per balloon and "popped" Paula. As of last check, they had raised over $200 and the day wasn't through. Passersby were mixed, some felt they just couldn't hit her with a balloon and just paid the dollar while others gleefully chucked a balloon and donated generously to help their cause. Congratulations Paula on a huge success for Alzheimers and the homeless!
