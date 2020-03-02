Members of the MCPS Board and all Staff,
We want our entire MCPS family - students, faculty, and staff - to be well and healthy. Mecklenburg County Public Schools is closely following developments and is on the lookout for new information related to the virus known as COVID-19. We are also in touch with and open to guidance from the Virginia Department of Health.
Currently, there are no known confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County or in Virginia. The United States' Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not yet released any guidance specifically for K-12 school settings. Staff members and families seeking general information about the coronavirus can visit the VDH and CDC websites for the most current information.
In addition to working with local and state health leaders, school division leaders are revisiting our previous pandemic flu plans to see how they may be adapted to address concerns regarding the coronavirus should that need arise.
For everyone's good health, we want to promote and implement proven strategies to reduce chances for disease transmission when students are at school. Our custodial teams pay daily attention to common touchpoints in our schools, works to see that soap and paper towel dispensers are stocked, and adheres to proper disinfection protocols.
Since we are in the middle of the flu season, it is worth a reminder that the Virginia Department of Health recommends these steps to prevent the further spread of the flu and other respiratory illnesses:
•Get a flu vaccine for yourself and your family (Even if a different strain of flu than was in the vaccine, there is evidence symptoms may be reduced)
•Practice good hand hygiene and cough etiquette:
◦Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds (sing through 'Twinkle, Twinkle' while you wash)
◦Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with your hands
◦Cover your cough or sneeze (cough or sneeze into your elbow, not your hand) with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
•Take flu antivirals if prescribed by your healthcare provider if you have the flu
•Avoid close contact with people who are sick
•Stay home when you are sick, keep your child home from school if they are sick. If your child is not well, please do not send them to school.
•Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces in your home (doorknobs, toilet handles, etc.)
We will provide you with updates as the need arises or the situation changes.
Stay well,
Paul Nichols, Superintendent
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.