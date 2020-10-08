At approximately 9:16 a.m., the Lacrosse Volunteer and South Hill Volunteer Fire Departments along with the Southside Rescue Squad and Virginia State Police were dispatched to Marengo Road in Lacrosse for a reported motor vehicle accident with entrapment. Units arrived on scene to report that there were no entrapments but they did have two vehicles in the roadway who hit head on. Due to the extent of one of the patients injuries Med-flight was called in order to provide a higher level of care. All units cleared without further incident. We will provide more updates as they come.
breaking
Med-flight called in for head on collision in Lacrosse
- From SHVFD Facebook
-
- Updated
