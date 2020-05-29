The South Hill Volunteer Fire Department is on scene assisting Warrenton Rural Volunteer Fire Department with a structure fire at Milano's Restaurant in the downtown area. Warrenton's downtown area is currently closed and without power. More details will be provided as they are received.
breaking
SHVFD assisting in Warrenton restaurant fire
- From Staff Reports
-
- Updated
