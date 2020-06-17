Tree down on Interstate 85

The South Hill Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched around 1:42 p.m. to Interstate 85. A tree has fallen on a single vehicle and is blocking the roadway around mile marker 14 Northbound. No injuries have been reported. There have been reports of multiple trees down along the highway. Please use caution in this area.
