Pastor Jessica Jones is bringing “the conversation” to South Hill Aglow Community Lighthouse

A fixture of inspiration, motivation, hope, and new life, Pastor Jessica L. Jones encourages, exhorts, and empowers all to reach their full potential in their personal and spiritual lives. She is chosen by God, anointed for His purpose, and on a divine assignment to win souls to the glory of God. Fueled by a passion to see people live up to their full potential and walk in the greatness God destined for them, Pastor Jessica merges spirituality with the practicality of everyday life. She believes in training up warriors who will allow their faith to propel them even when they may not see the fullness of what God is doing in their lives.
For the last 9 years, Pastor Jessica has faithfully served as the Youth Pastor of Tabernacle of Zion Church in Lawrenceville, VA under the leadership of Bishop Ronald and Pastor Patrice Thornhill. She is the published author of a book entitled “Devastated But Not Destroyed” that serves as a manual of encouragement for those navigating the storms of life. Pastor Jessica is also the founder and host of “The B.R.E.A.T.H.E. Experience” a spiritual encounter of healing and empowerment that cannot be explained but must be experienced. She is a visionary and leader of the Power Up Prayer Call, a weekly national prayer call that uplifts and strategically equips people to live in power.
All of those accomplishments are secondary to her greatest desires. Pastor Jessica’s greatest desires are that souls be saved, spiritual captives be set free and that God gets the glory out of her life.
Join Rachel S. Brown and the South Hill Aglow Community Lighthouse as "the conversation continues"! We are sending Light as a Lifeline! Learn more about the tools available to us in God's Word as Pastor Jessica gives us the resources to tap into during these unchartered times.
"The Conversation" will stream live on the South Hill Aglow Community Lighthouse Facebook page on September 26 at 11:00 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.