South Hill Family Medicine celebrates patients upcoming 105th Birthday

Pictured seated is Mrs. Mary Alexander. Pictured from left to right standing: Willis Clayton, Dr. David Powers, and Diane Kennedy.

 Jami Snead

 Mary Alexander is a long time patient of South Hill Family Medicine and regards Dr. David Powers as her favorite Doctor. The nurses and staff treated Mrs. Alexander to balloons, a birthday poster signed by the staff, a cake, and a card to celebrate the upcoming milestone. 

Mary is a resident of Palmer Springs and according to a family member, “There’s no life in Palmer Springs that Mrs. Alexander hasn’t touched.”Alexander is the oldest of her three sisters. Her sister Corine Hughes celebrated her 100th birthday in October of last year and the youngest of the three, Bertha White, is 92. 