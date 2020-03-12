On 03-10-2020 at 8:15 p.m. Deputies responded to Family Drive Chase City, Va. For a call of shots fired. Sgt. Ramsey arrived and spoke with the victim who advised that a female had came to this location and had shot at him. Victim provided identify of the female and description of vehicle female was driving. Sgt. Ramsey located the vehicle parked behind Lee’s convenience store and upon Sgt. Ramsey approaching the vehicle detected am odor associated with marijuana coming from the vehicle. Sgt. Ramsey detained the driver (female) and upon searching the vehicle recovered marijuana, a glass jar containing a rocky crystal substance, weapon, and drug paraphernalia. The driver identified as Joy Arrington 42 yr. old of Chase City, Va. Was arrested and transported to Meherrin River Regional Jail where warrants for Distribution of marijuana, concealed weapon, possession with intent to distribute drugs, possession of firearm with schedule 11 drug. Warrants were served and Arrington was remanded to jail.
Shots fired in Chase City Tuesday night: Female in custody
