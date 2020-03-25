Xfinity opens WiFi Public Hotspots to everyone

Until further notice, all Xfinity WiFi Public Hotspots are now open to everyone on the “xfinitywifi” SSID. Public hotspots can be found in small/medium businesses and outdoors in commercial areas. Non-Xfinity subscribers need to accept Terms and Conditions to access the network and repeat when requested to continue to receive free unlimited access. Visit wifi.xfinity.com to find public hot spots. Sign up today and get access to Xfinity WiFi instantly.
Here are three easy ways to start enjoying Xfinity WiFi:
1 Sign up for Xfinity Internet.
Get immediate access to Xfinity WiFi, included with your service at no additional cost.
2 Use an Xfinity WiFi On Demand pass.
When you are at a hotspot, you can create an account to get a WiFi On Demand pass.
Enjoy your first hour on us! If you need more time, you can choose a pass that works for you.
3 Use Xfinity WiFi at Featured Hotspots.
Visit our map and look for Featured Hotspots. Xfinity WiFi is available for free at these select locations.
