Earlier today Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced that confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus had risen by 67 overnight, making the total of people who have tested positive in Virginia 219. A large majority of these cases are in the Northern and Eastern regions. There have been 28 reported in the Central region, 20 in the Northwestern, and six in the Southwestern region.
Governor Northam sadly reported that there has been a third coronavirus related death, a 60 year old man from Fairfax, in the state.
Speaking on the large climb in the number of confirmed cases Northam says, “We also see it because this virus continues to spread," Northam said. "We talk about flattening the curve, but make no mistake, we are still in the early stages of the curve rising. How high and how quickly those numbers rise are up to you and me and every single Virginian."
Northam said that COVID-19 is going to be with the state for months, not weeks and the state needs to adjust to that reality.
"I know that makes people anxious and fearful," Northam said. "It is difficult to live with uncertainty, but the sooner we adopt these new ways of living, the sooner we all get through this."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.