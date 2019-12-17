The Mecklenburg County School Board met for their regular monthly meeting on Monday night. Members in attendance included Chairman, Dale Sturdifen, Vice Chairman, Gavin Honeycutt, Wanda Bailey, Lindell Palmer, Glenn Edwards, Dora Garner, Brent Richey, and Kenneth Johnson.
First to speak was Dr. Jeff Scales recognizing the members of the Bluestone Middle School Ace Team. Coach Gina Thomasson thanked parents and staff for their support as well as the team members for their hard work and dedication, which lead the team to its third win in a row. The team worked together in the final match against Central Middle School to take the victory in a tie breaker. “Captains Hannah Johnson and Janie Pennington played very aggressively, just as they have all season, and they scored 90 points to Central’s 45.” said Coach Thomasson. The Park View High School Volleyball Team was next to be recognized for their achievements this year as the Tri Rivers District Champions, the 3A Runners Up this year in the region, and making it to the State quarterfinals. Athletic All-Region and All-State recognitions followed with players from Bluestone and Park View being acknowledged. The Seniors of the Month were next on the agenda. The Park View Senior of the Month is Destiny Pryor, who is in the Teachers for Tomorrow Program and plans to teach in the future after attending Southside Virginia Community College and then Longwood University. Bluestone’s Senior of the Month is Destiny Pettus, hopes to attend Virginia Commonwealth University and major in science. She plans to pursue a career as a Nurse Practitioner in the hopes of helping others within the medical field.
Vice Chairman Gavin Honeycutt took a minute to recognize outgoing Board Members Dale Sturdifen and Kenneth Johnson. “We’ve overcome a lot of milestones in the last four years but I think that we’ve done it, maybe not all of the time together, but at the end of the day we wanted what was best for Mecklenburg County Public Schools. We’ve made a lot of achievements together and I’m proud of the work that all of us have done thus far.” Honeycutt said. He presented Mr. Johnson and Mr. Sturdifen with plaques of recognition for their service.
School Superintendent Paul Nichols introduced Dr. Michelle Edmonds from the Southside Virginia Community College. He first explained why Dual Enrollment was a very important topic stating that the program had been around for a long time but had been without its concerns on a state level. “The State Council of Higher Education has been working for the last year and a half on the whole idea of how we would work that out and make it much more easy to transfer from university to university, from community college to university, and from Dual Enrollment to university.” he explained. The SCHEV Transfer Virginia Guidelines will, in Mr. Nichols opinion, have a significant impact on the students plans. Dr. Edmonds is the Administrator at Southside Virginia Community College overseeing the Dual Enrollment Program. She opened by pointing out that the landscape of Dual Enrollment is changing in the state. It has been around for many years and has evolved over time causing the state to take a critical look at the way they do things. The goal is to make the program as efficient as possible students to achieve the educational outcome that they need. “Transfer Virginia is a partnership between Virginia’s Community College System, the State Council for Higher Education in Virginia, and also public four year colleges and universities in Virginia.” SVCC has one of the largest Dual Enrollment Programs in the state and was one of the schools involved in a study done two and a half years ago. The first initiative to come out of the legislation is the Passport and the U.C.G.S., which stands for Uniform Certificate of General Studies. The U.C.G.S. is a general studies certificate similar to the one that the school already has. The Passport is 15 to 16 courses that are transferrable and satisfy all lower division general education requirements at any public institution of higher education in Virginia. “It is very important to understand that Passport refers only to the courses. It is not anything to do with the credential. It is not a degree, it is the courses.” explained Dr. Edmonds. The community college will begin implementing the Passport courses into their curriculum in fall of next year. The U.C.G.S. is a 30 credit hour community college program is a certificate and does have a credential attached to it. It is a general education certificate that satisfies all of the lower general education electives at the four year colleges and universities in Virginia. Members of the 23 community colleges in Virginia sat down and discussed every course that is going to be, not only in the Passport, but in the U.C.G.S. as well. “They have agreed up the learning outcomes for these courses and they have agreed upon the transferability of these courses and nothing like that has ever happened in the state so we’re very very proud of the work that is being done there because I certainly think it will serve the students very well.” says Dr. Edmonds. Studies have shown that inconsistent communication leads to misconceptions about college credits, earning an Associates Degree in general studies leaves gaps in major requirements, over accumulating credits can jeopardize future financial aid, courses transferring as general electives fill the “elective bucket” and leaves credits not applicable to the degree, a sequence of classes can transfer but only apply to one course, and trouble finding qualified teachers leads to an unbalance in course offerings. “We need to be very careful in understanding that students don’t necessarily need to have a general studies associate degree. The certificate in general studies will get them to the point where they can go down the path to what they want their major to be or what the would want their Associate’s Degree to be.” Dr. Edmonds added. “We want to mitigate any and all financial problems that a student may run into down the road.” This legislation also calls for a universal transport portal, which is a web based portal for any student in the Commonwealth who was Dual Enrollment or any community college credit to place the courses that they have taken into the portal and it will tell them exactly where it will transfer to, what it will transfer for, and how much credit can be awarded. This final component in the Transfer Virginia Program is a pathway map from the community college system to a four year college with a specific major that will show exactly what courses need to be taken and what courses need to be taken at the university. Detailed information about this program is available through board docs on the Mecklenburg County Public School’s website.
Ms. Megan Hendricks spoke to the board about the NEEDMYTRANSCRIPT program to possibly be implemented within the school system. This program will provide the opportunity for current students and graduates to request transcripts electronically and hopefully eliminate the tedious process of doing it on paper. There would be no charge for current students to request transcripts and graduates would pay the same $3 that they pay now, but it can be done electronically. Mr. Honeycutt asked when the program would be implemented into the schools and how much would it cost the school system if the Board was to approve, to which Ms. Hendricks replied that she would hope to have it up and running this spring and the service is provided free to the school system. Mr. Richey asked if the program administrators would have access to all of the schools records. The answer is that no they would not. They are collecting the fees and offering us a fulfillment site to track when a request is made and its status. Mr. Sturdifen asked if any schools currently using the products have been contacted to see if it is working successfully for them. Ms. Hendricks informed that they had not reached out to any schools but that she will and let the Board know what information that she finds. The matter was tabled until the January meeting.
The remainder of the meeting went by fairly quickly with the Board discussing the high school math adoption, the 2020-2021 Program of Studies, and the 2020-2021 School Calendar. Chairman Sturdifen then allowed newly elected Board Members Ricky Allgood and Gloria Smith to say a few words, during which time they both expressed their excitement to get started. The only committee to report during the meeting was the Athletic Committee. Wanda Bailey explained that the committee has met with the Athletic Directors at the high schools in attempt to prepare for the consolidation of the sports programs with the new school. “There are procedural and policy inconsistencies at this time that need to be addressed before we consolidate.” says Bailey. Some items discussed were coaching evaluation forms, player exit interviews, a student- athlete handbook, admin assignments for away, the National Anthem being played at all athletic events, and the free admission policy for employees and family.
The Board moved on to voting on the action items starting with the bills and minutes from the November meeting. There was a vote on personnel recommendations to which Mr. Richey voted abstained, Mrs. Bailey voted yes with exception, Mrs. Garner voted no “based on information from finance”, Mr. Edwards also voted no, and Mr. Sturdifen, Mr. Honeycutt, and Mr. Palmer all voted yes leaving the results 4-2 with the recommendation passing. The middle and high school program of studies was passed with reservations from Mrs. Bailey and Mr. Honeycutt based on changes that could made and wanting both ends of the county to have equal opportunities. “There are classes listed that we may make some changes to. I’m willing to approve it but this may not be the final version.” Mrs. Bailey pointed out. Mr. Sturdifen added that “it can be amended to the Board at a later date.” All other action items were unanimously voted on and the meeting was adjourned with the Board members wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and expressing there extreme excitement for the new school ground-breaking ceremony to take place on Friday, December 20. The next regular School Board meeting will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020.
