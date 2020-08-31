TORNADO WARNING FOR MECKLENBURG COUNTY

Action Recommended
Take shelter in place or per instructions
Issued By
Wakefield - VA, US, National Weather Service
Affected Area
Mecklenburg County
Description
...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL MECKLENBURG AND SOUTHWESTERN LUNENBURG COUNTIES... At 446 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Chase City, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near... Chase City around 455 PM EDT. Kells Corner around 500 PM EDT. Rehoboth around 510 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Fairview, Plantersville, Wilburn, Spanish Grove, Loves Mill, Fort Mitchell, Finneywood and Wightman. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.
