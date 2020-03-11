You are all aware of the continuing spread of the Coronavirus throughout the world. As we watch we see that the spread of the virus is coming closer and closer to our rural area, and this begs for an update on what our school system is doing to prepare for the time that it impacts us directly. We are not yet at a place to answer with absolute specifics because much is still unknown about steps that will be taken at the state and federal level. However, there are some thoughts and updates to share:
- It is unwise to take the chance for students to be in crowds of strangers outside of our area. Therefore, I am cancelling all academic related field trips outside of Mecklenburg County until further notice. This doesn’t apply to athletics yet. A decision of that nature has state consequences for our teams with the Virginia High School League. I will give notification if I hear from the VHSL, or other school divisions that we play, of the cancellation of competitive activities.
- I am having conversation with state leaders about what action to take when a school division finds that a student tests positive for the virus. At this point state health and education officials have not issued any specific guidelines. Until they do, or until the Governor declares a state of emergency, we are held accountable to all regulations for instructional time in school. This basically means that any time we shut school down must be accounted for at another time. We have not used many “snow days” so far, so there is some instructional time still banked for the year. However, once we close we don’t know how long the closure will last as the virus spreads from person to person. Therefore, we could be responsible to have school in session well beyond our current calendar. Again, that is unless the state issues further guidance on potential relief from current regulations. I will notify everyone if I hear of any guidelines from the state about this.
- We are following prescribed recommendations for cleaning school and classroom surfaces with materials to kill the virus.
- We continue to remind staff and students to wash their hands regularly, and cover their mouth and nose when they sneeze.
- We recommend that students and staff stay at home if they are sick.
This is a very unique health event. The good news is that the CDC data is showing that children and young persons of public school age do not seem to be significantly impacted by the virus unless they have a compromised immune system. However, they can be carriers. Unfortunately, this means that a parent or child may not know that they have it and can spread it without feeling bad. I will continue to watch for state level guidelines that may give further clarity to our decisions.
I encourage our Principals to share this information with students and parents.
Thank you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.