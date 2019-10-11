Integrity Billing has long been a staple in the South Hill community and since May of this year it is under new ownership. Youngkeun Son, or “YK” for short, made the decision to purchase the business after being introduced to the community by former owner, Donna Stotesberry. “She was a kind and upright person whom I have come to trust.” says YK. After meeting the rest of the staff, YK chose to purchase the business with the hopes of focusing on technologies that will help the practice spend more time on client needs.
YK is a resident of Pennsylvania where he lives with his wife and two teenage sons. He received his MBA from Georgetown University and studied computer engineering at the University of Pennsylvania. He has been in the healthcare industry for 26 years and has worked closely with physicians on population health, toxicology, HIPAA, online lab order, and new drug applications. This is the third company that he has taken on, the last one being a technology startup to develop a software coordinating patient care. YK understands that it is getting financially difficult for physicians as medical reimbursements are reduced and intends to serve as a CFO and comptroller who looks out for their finances. YK also plans to be very active in the South Hill community. “We want to focus on the future of South Hill, especially education. I am looking forward to a being a part of higher education through our staff.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.