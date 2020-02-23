Powell honored with Exemplary Black Educators Award

Mecklenburg County School Board Members Gavin Honeycutt, Chairman, and Gloria Smith presented Mrs. Cordelia Knox Powell with the Exemplary Black Educators Award for contributing to the community of Mecklenburg County as an educator and former School Board member. There to accept the award on her grandmother’s behalf was Powell’s granddaughter, Geneva Ichaka. Mrs. Powell taught Home Economics in Mecklenburg from 1942 until 1958, during which time she was promoted to Assistant State Supervisor of School Food Service in the southeastern district of Virginia. She was also the first black female to serve on the Mecklenburg County School Board for District 2. On December 16, 2002 the board presented Mrs. Powell with a plaque for her 40 years of service. Mrs. Powell is currently 98 years old and lives in Boydton.
