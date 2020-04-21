Tragedy stikes local business Tuesday morning

South Hill, Va— Tuesday morning at 12:20 a.m. a call of structure fire came in to the Mecklenburg County Emergency Communications Center.
The South Hill, LaCrosse, Buckhorn, Palmer Springs, Blackstone, Boydton, and Brodnax Fire Departments responded to find heavy flames coming from the roof of Brian’s Steakhouse. Surrounding roadways were closed as firefighters worked hard to extinguish the fire. South Hill Volunteer Fire Deputy Chief, Michael Vaughn says, “There were no injuries to report. Members were met with fire through the roof on arrival. Even though they pushed heroically the fire was too intense and crews had to be pulled out and put into a defensive mode. We also had to protect a two story hotel complex in close proximity. We know over 300,000 gallons of water was used to extinguish the blaze.”
The Southside Rescue Squad, South Hill Police Department, Mecklenburg County Sheriffs Office, Town of South Hill crew, and Dominion Power were on scene to assist as needed.
Brian’s Steakhouse has been a beloved restaurant in this community for many years. It was established over 46 years ago in 1974. In August of 1985, the restaurant was purchased by Ronnie Wells and has been under his ownership for the past 35 years. Ronnie and restaurant Manager, Carleen Wells greeted customers as family and have had a tremendous impact on members of this community.
There has been an outpouring of emotion and support from Facebook users. “Brian’s Steakhouse isn’t ‘just’ anything. It’s a pillar in our community. It’s family. We are lifting everyone up today! First Responders, employees, owners and family,” says Angel Brazeal in a Facebook post. “I got to work with Ronnie and Carleen for years and they are amazing bosses and people. I also met some of my favorite people in the world there. Literally in tears and praying so hard for everyone right now.” posted Leslie McInturf Moss, a former employee of the restaurant.
We as a community will ban together in support of this amazing business and it’s remarkable people to remain SOUTH HILL STRONG!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.