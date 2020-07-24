LAWRENCEVILLE – The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two break and enter cases and needs the public’s assistance.
Administrative Captain Brad Evans said on July 10 at approximately 6:15 p.m. Deputy S. S. Stith responded to a residence on Jones Circle Road, Brodnax, with the assistance of Sergeant Medlin, Deputy Connell and Deputy Peter. The homeowner stated the door had been kicked in and they waited outside for the police to respond. The victims said they had been gone all day and returned for the evening.
Stith and Medlin cleared the residence and saw that the side door under the carport was the point of entry. The door had been split in two. In an upstairs bedroom a jewelry box had been removed and the room was ransacked. The homeowners determined that a handgun and jewelry were missing.
Evans said on July 9 Deputy H. Stith responded to a residence on Brodnax Road, Brodnax, in reference to a breaking and entering. The homeowner said he left the residence around 7:30 a.m. and when he came back later he noticed the back door was cracked open. Closer inspection revealed the door had been kicked in. At first the only thing the victim said were missing was a pair of boots.
The victim didn’t know who may have broken in the residence but said he saw someone in his backyard in December but didn’t have a description of the subject. The scene was secured. Later the victim learned their child’s piggy bank was taken.
If anyone has any information about these cases, call the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 848-3133 or call Brunswick Crime Solvers at (434) 848-2336. All information will be kept anonymous and you will not be required to testify in court. You could receive a reward up to $1,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.