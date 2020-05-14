Dear Park View High School Seniors and Parents,
We are pleased to announce our P.V.H.S. 2020 graduating class plans. Commencement exercises will be on May 30th, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Park View High School. The commencement ceremony will be an outdoor celebration in accordance with the current guidelines from the governor. While it may not be the ceremony that you have dreamed of due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, please know that your health and safety are our top priority as we plan.
Seniors and underclassmen will be returning to the school from Monday, May 18th, through Friday, May 22nd to retrieve their items, turn in items, clean out lockers, and pay any fees that are due. Please follow the schedule that is posted on MCPS and PVHS Facebook page and school website. Cash only please. On Monday, May 18th, we will also be presenting each senior student with a yard sign for their family as a token of our love and support of the Class of 2020. We hope you display them proudly. We have purchased many banners that you will see going up around the community to honor our graduates. Congratulations on your well-deserved success!
On Friday, May 22nd, PVHS will announce the Valedictorian and Salutatorian for the Class of 2020. They will be given the opportunity to address their class during the graduation ceremony as this is a once-in-a-lifetime event. Even though graduation is going to look different for you, the achievement is still the same. You have put in the same hard work. You have learned and grown so much. We could not be any prouder!
On Wednesday, May 27th from 8-3 p.m., each senior eligible to participate in the commencement ceremonies will receive a parking pass with a designated number that coincides with a space in the upper lot near the football field. Only one vehicle per senior will be allowed on school property and that vehicle must have a senior dressed in cap and gown. Stoles and cords will be distributed on this day as well.
One vehicle per graduate with a parking pass will be allowed on the PVHS campus. Only cars, standard vans and trucks will be allowed. NO motorcycles, limousines, party buses, RVs or campers, or tractor trailers will be admitted. No occupants will be allowed in the truck bed. All vehicles will enter using Hwy 58 and exit using Plank Road. Law enforcement will be present to assist.
The ceremony will have speeches from our honored guests and recognized seniors. Immediately following the speeches, Superintendent Nichols will announce the Class of 2020 as graduates. Each vehicle with a graduate will drive up, the graduate will get out of the vehicle to receive their diploma, and have pictures taken by our photographer. The vehicle will then be directed to exit the campus. The ceremony will be broadcast on Radio on Rewind 1019 at 101.9 FM, mobile on the Rewind1019 iHeartRadio and TuneIn apps and online at Rewind1019.com. Additionally, there will be Facebook Live and/or YouTube coverage of the graduation available for those who cannot attend. NO blowing of car or air horns during the ceremony.
Our graduates have accomplished something special and we are extremely proud of them. Yard signs, posters, and banners will be displayed around the community, so please look for them. We encourage you all to decorate your graduation caps, decorate your cars, and celebrate this momentous occasion. We are so proud of you!
Respectfully,
Dominique T. Sturdifen
