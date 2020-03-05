The Southside Martial Arts Academy has been offering a training of the mind, body, and spirit to its students or over 20 years in South Hill. The school is owned and operated by Master Instructor, Hugh Johnson with Instructor Robert Hawthorne. In 1997, Master Instructor Johnson earned his first degree black belt and a year later the school was turned over to him and another student of the school. Instructor Robert joined in 2001 and became a black belt in Kenpo Karate in 2008, having already earned his black belt in several other styles of martial arts. The two combined their knowledge incorporating kung fu and jiu jitsu into their teachings to prepare their students for any street- self defense issue that they may have.
Southside Martial Arts prides itself on being a “Christian school of martial arts” believing that the training of body, mind, and spirit can only be achieved through a “personal relationship with Jesus Christ”. Instructor Johnson believes that the “formalities and etiquette of karate have been largely forgotten in current practices in many martial arts schools. Formality and ritual courtesy are not important in and of themselves, but rather through repetition and practice they help to cultivate a sense of self awareness and sensitivity to the feelings of others.”
Instructor Robert served in the United States military and currently works as a State Correctional Officer. He uses his experience and training in his teachings at both the South Hill and Blackstone Schools. “I’ve learned over the years how predators think and I bring it back here to the classes to teach our students how avoid bad situations.” explains Hawthorne. The goal is to make students more observant in their everyday life and to teach them what to look for and how to recognize potential danger. “There’s a lot entailed in what we do here.” added Instructor Johnson. “We just want people to have a good sense of well being when they are here and also to be able to be encouraged in yourself and be confident in who you are.” Johnson and Hawthorne both agreed that it is better to know martial arts and not need it than to need martial arts and not know it.
The Southside Martial Arts Academy teaches a traditional style of karate. The physical training is hard and strenuous at times. “Using the highest moral standards and thriving to be the absolute best student, worker, husband, wife, parent or child possible. In Kenpo Karate we emphasize strict discipline, respect, courtesy, sincerity, and practice and combine it with hard physical training.”
“We’re her to support our community and that’s our goal. We open with a prayer, we close with a prayer request. We’re here doing Gods will and we’d like to have more people come because we’ve got more to share. It’s more than just fighting and kicking, we teach life lessons as well.” says Instructor Robert. “I honestly believe that what we teach and what we do here is well worth the money that you are going to spend and even worth more than that because the things that your child or anyone is going to hear are going to be positive things. We always try to stay positive and teach good life lessons.”
The school is currently holding martial arts training on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, but also has plans to bring back women’s self defense classes in the future. Instructor Johnson and Instructor Hawthorne also look forward to getting the school more involved in local activities. “We want to do all we can to help the community. We want to give back as much as we can.” For more information like Southside Martial Arts Academy on fb.me/SouthsideMAA or visit their website sites.google.com/view/smaa-info.
