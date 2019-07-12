A Thursday morning raid across Mecklenburg, Lunenburg, and Charlotte counties resulted in the arrest of 10 people on drug charges, with seven more individuals now considered fugitives. According to Virginia State Police, the Tri-County Drug and Gang Task Force, made up of law enforcement agents from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office, and the Virginia State Police, led the raid after an extensive investigation. They were assisted by the Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, the Southside Drug and Gang Task Force, and the Halifax/South Boston Drug and Gang Task Force. The task force seized methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, cocaine, pharmaceutical narcotics, and numerous firearms as part of the raid.
In a statement, Lunenburg County Sheriff Arthur Townsend commented on the teamwork among the law enforcement involved.
“It is this type of cooperation that helps to make our communities a safer place,” Townsend said.
Those arrested were all residents of Virginia. They were Jessie Ray Mullins of Buffalo Junction, Lindsey Pettus of Chase City, Travis Wade Hamlett of Phenix, Randolph S. Kube of Charlotte Court House, Donald Wayne Toombs of Keysville, Vern Allen Musante of Randolph, William Courtney Jones of Red House, Carrie R. Hostetter of Red Oak, John Vaughan of Victoria, and Robert Earl Dix of Keysville.
The group faces indictments on a range of charges, including Distribution of Methamphetamine, Distribution of Cocaine, Manufacture Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of Cocaine with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of Firearms while in Possession of Schedule II Narcotics, Possession of Heroin, Possession of Schedule I or II Substance and Child Neglect.
The seven fugitives are Donald Carnell Bass of Red Oak, Timothy Wayne Dooley of Victoria, Chet Atkins of Keysville, Stacy Joan Coleman of Chesapeake, Charles Moore IV of Chesapeake, Jose Miguel Serrano of Kenbridge, and Steven Michael Serrano of Victoria.
Persons with information about the fugitives can contact the Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 696-4452 or the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 542-5141.
