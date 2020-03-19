The Virginia State Police have corrected a mistake in their report on the shoot out with Mecklenburg County Deputies, which stated that the attempted home invasion took place in Chase City. The incident took place on Skipwith Road but, according to the Public Relations Director, did not occur within the town limits of Chase City.
Correction to shootout involving Mecklenburg County Deputies
