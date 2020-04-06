Virginia Coronavirus Fraud Task Force, IRS-CI Warn of Potential COVID-19 Economic Impact Payment Scams 
ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia Coronavirus Fraud Task Force and Internal
Revenue Service-Criminal Investigations (IRS-CI) are warning taxpayers to
be alert about possible scams relating to COVID-19 economic impact payments.

United States Attorneys Thomas T. Cullen and G. Zachary Terwilliger,and the
Virginia State Police along with Kelly R. Jackson, Special Agent in Charge
of the IRS-CI Washington DC Field Office, made the announcement today in an
effort to prevent taxpayers in need from being victimized by criminals
using the recently approved payments as an opportunity to commit a crime.

“During this time of crisis, scammers and thieves prey on those most
vulnerable in our community in an attempt to personally benefit by stealing
their money and personal identifying information,” Special Agent in Charge
Jackson said today. “Please help us protect everyone in your community by
telling family, friends and elderly neighbors to be on the lookout for
these potential scams.”

“While most act selflessly and responsibly in a crisis like this, there are
fraudsters out there who are attempting to scam and exploit good people,”
said U.S. Attorney Terwilliger. “We are likely to see an uptick in
government check scams tied to coronavirus-relief, including advanced-fee
schemes promising government relief checks, student loan relief, and
adjustments in other government benefits, such as increased social security
payments. Remember, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.”

“As we have seen over the past few weeks, the worst among us are finding
new ways to exploit a global pandemic and prey upon the vulnerable,” said
U.S. Attorney Cullen. “Americans need to be extremely vigilant in
protecting their personal, financial, and tax information. Assume all
unsolicited phone calls and emails regarding IRS or COVID-19 refunds and
are potentially fraudulent. Do not respond and report them to law
enforcement.”

In a matter of weeks, COVID-19 economic impact payments will be on their
way. For most Americans, this will be a direct deposit into your bank
account. For the unbanked individuals who have traditionally received tax
refunds via paper check, they will receive their economic impact payment
through the mail.

Scammers may try to get you to sign over your check to them or get you to
“verify” your filing information in order to steal your money. Your
personal information could then be used to file false tax returns in an
identity theft scheme. Because of this, everyone receiving a COVID-19
economic impact payment is at risk.

Special Agent in Charge Jackson offers the following information and tips
to spot a scam and understand how the COVID-19 related economic impact
payments will be issued.

   - The IRS will deposit your payment into the direct deposit account you
   previously provided on your tax return (or, in the alternative, send you a
   paper check).


   - The IRS will NOT call and ask you to verify your payment details.  Do
   NOT give your bank account, debit account, or PayPal account information to
   anyone - even if someone claims it’s necessary to get your check.  It’s a
   scam.


   - If you receive a call, do NOT engage with scammers, even if you want
   to tell them that you know it’s a scam.  Just hang up.


   - If you receive texts or emails claiming that you can get your money
   faster by sending personal identifying information or clicking on links,
   delete these texts and emails.  Do NOT click on any links in those texts or
   emails.


   - Reports are swirling about bogus checks. If you receive a “check” in
   the mail now, it’s a scam.  It will take the Treasury a few more weeks to
   mail out the COVID-19 economic impact payments. If you receive a “check”
   for an odd amount (especially one with cents), or a check that requires you
   to verify the check online or by calling a number, it’s a scam.


   - Remember, the federal government will not ask you to pay anything up
   front to get a legitimate benefit. No fees. No charges. Anyone who asks for
   an up-front payment for a promised benefit is a scammer.



*The Virginia Coronavirus Fraud Task Force*:

*https://www.justice.gov/usao-wdva/covid-19-fraud*
Western Virginia Coronavirus Fraud Coordinator, Assistant U.S. Attorney
Michael Baudinet, *USAVAW.COVID19@usdoj.gov
Eastern Virginia Coronavirus Fraud Coordinator, Assistant U.S. Attorney
Kaitlin G. Cooke, *Kaitlin.Cooke@usdoj.gov
To report a COVID-19 fraud scheme or suspicious activity, contact the
National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) by calling the NCDF Hotline at
1-866-720-5721 or sending an email to *disaster@leo.gov
For more information, visit the IRS website at *www.irs.gov/coronavirus*
FBI at:  *https://www.ic3.gov* <https://www.ic3.gov/> or 804-261-1044.

To report fraudulent activity to the Virginia State Police, Virginians can
contact the Virginia Fusion Center (VFC) at *vfc@vfc.vsp.virginia.gov
For continuing information on the COVID-19 virus and the federal response,
check *https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html*
