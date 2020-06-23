Local woman celebrates book publishing

Published author, Mary Smith Spruell, will be releasing a book of poems soon. The book is entitled “The Wonders of Time” and talks about the universe, nature, and its beauty as it captures many things large and small, all in time.
“I have always been fascinated with the universe and nature. I wanted to share my vision of the world and how everyone and everything is interconnected—like the threads of nature’s grand and glorious tapestry. Each of us is woven into this world for a purpose, creating a beautiful image of life. Each of us has something wonderful to offer in this world and I wanted this experience to be felt by the readers of my book,” says Spruell.
“I am a theatrical actress, singer, and author. I do poetry readings and have the pleasure of meeting many wonderful poets in my travels.”
The book will be released soon for purchase and updates will be provided on how, when, and where to purchase.
