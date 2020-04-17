Mecklenburg County Public Schools will be offering another option for meal pick-up for student. A parent can pick meals for a student or students without having them in the car but will need to identify which school attends. They will be allowed to pick up meals for all children in the home. The monitor will verify student. Meals will be provided to all children (age 2-18) without charge. Acceptance and participation requirements for the Program and all activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, political affiliation, or against otherwise qualified persons with disabilities, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals will be provided at the sites as follows:
Chase City Elementary
April 20 to May 22
Clarksville Elementary
April 20 to May 22
South Hill Elementary
April 20 to May 22
Lacrosse Elementary
April 20 to May 22
Meals Service will be 11:00 am to 12:30 pm
Breakfast and lunch will be picked up at this time.
Sign-up on line at mcpsweb.org
or Call 434-533-9060
To Help with process have student or students name with school on a form to hand to monitor.
This will help with following social distancing.
Calling or sign-up line to help with the count would greatly be appreciate.
In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights
regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.
Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.
To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:
(1) mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture
Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights
1400 Independence Avenue, SW Washington, D.C. 20250
(2) fax: (202) 690-7442; or
(3) email: program.intake@usda.gov.
This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
