Valentines lake home ‘total loss’ after Sunday fire

Three Brunswick County, Va. volunteer fire departments including Gasburg VFD responded to a structure fire late Sunday morning in Valentines, Va.
Gasburg fire chief Ricky Woodard said the single-wide home, on Delbridge Road near the Pea Hill Boat Ramp, was a total loss, from about the moment his trucks arrived.
No one was injured or in the home at the time of the fire.
“It was fully involved when we got there,” Woodard said, adding the flames were 10 to 12 feet tall upon the department’s arrival.
Ebony and Triplet volunteer fire departments also responded along with other emergency personnel.
Gasburg VFD worked to knock the fire down, made more difficult, according to Woodard, since the home had been built on to, with metal portions of the structure collapsing during the fire. That made it more challenging to even get water to parts of the fire.
The homeowner’s vehicle was at the residence, but he was out of town at the time of the fire.
“It was a big relief when we found out he wasn’t there,” Woodard said.
The cause of the fire, which started at the front of the house, is unknown.
In a Facebook post, Ebony VFD thanked Central Rescue, Brunswick Rescue, and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Department for their help. The post said the total response helped prevent further damage to the surrounding area of the home.
