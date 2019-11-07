On November 7 at approximately 1:15 p.m. local law enforcement responded to a call on Theater road in South Hill. At least 15 deputies, troopers, and officers were on scene. The suspect, armed with a high powered rifle fled into the woods surrounding the property. K9’s were brought in to assist with the search and Park View High School is currently on lockdown.
