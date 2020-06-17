Drive thru COVID testing event in South Hill; 219 tested

SOUTH HILL— The Virginia Department of Health offered free drive thru COVID-19 testing on Saturday, June 13 at the Golden Leaf Warehouse in South Hill. Tests were available on a first come, first served basis for anyone ages 10 and up. By the end of the day 219 individuals were tested.
The Nasopharyngeal swab was used for testing because, according to Southside District Health Director, Scott Spillman, it provides “the best results.” The person conducting the test will insert a long stick with a, soft brush on the end, up your nose and twirl it around for a few seconds. The soft bristles will collect a sample of secretions for analysis. The swab has to go pretty far back, because cells and fluids must be collected from the entire nasal passageway that connects the base of the nose to the back of the throat. “The test just tells whether or not you have the germ. It’s not a vaccine and it doesn't predict whether you will get it in the future.”
“We want to give everybody a chance that wants the test, with symptoms or without symptoms, to find out if they have it or not. There’s a certain amount of individuals that are asymptomatic. The CDC says that 50% of those that test positive, have no symptoms,” says Spillman. “I know now in Phase 2, people are getting back to life and they think that they have nothing to worry about anymore. That’s not true. Things such as wearing a mask, washing your hands, and social distancing are every bit as important now as they were before.”
The VDH partnered with MAKO Medical to perform the tests at the drive thru event. Mr. Spillman says that he expects to start seeing results as early as Monday. “Depending on how many we have, we will notify people. Whether its positive or negative.” He continued, “The positives go to our epidemiologist and that staff will take care of calling individuals and the negatives will of to a different staff that has more time to call but again we will let everyone know their results.”
As a result of the testing, Mecklenburg County, may see its case numbers rise slightly but not as much as you might think. “We will see the numbers go up a bit but compared to the more densely populated areas the rise in case numbers is pretty low. Will we see some? Yes, we are sure to get a few positive results out of this.”
The Southside Health District is hoping to have as many events like this as possible in the future. Mr. Spillman says that the goal is to make sure that everyone in the community is given a fair chance to be tested. “We couldn’t do them before because we just didn’t have the resources. We couldn’t get kits, we couldn’t get money for kits, or the money to get them analyzed. Now we’ve got some help and we appreciate that very much.”
