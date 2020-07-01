Public Zoom meeting tonight for Small Business Recovery Assistance Fund

On June 25th, we held our first public hearing to discuss the details and eligibility requirements of the Mecklenburg County SBRAF. If you were unable to attend and would like to see the recorded version of the meeting, you can find the link here, on the County’s YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c0sqmq7uICA
As a reminder, through the Mecklenburg County SBRAF, the County will help businesses meet their long-term business goals by adjusting to COVID-19 demands. Establishing safe and clean re-opening procedures, in accordance with the Governor’s guidance, is necessary for the safety of customers and employees. It will allow businesses to regain and sustain operations, ideally helping them retain existing staff, fill vacant positions, create new jobs, and become more efficient and resilient.
Qualifying businesses may apply for up to $10,000 in recovery assistance. This is GRANT FUNDING. To find out if you qualify, please review this Fact Sheet. If you have not done so already, please indicate your interest by filling out this form.
Our next, and final (virtual) public hearing will be held tomorrow, July 1st at 6pm. This is your opportunity to ask any questions that may not have been answered in the first public hearing.
Join the Zoom Meeting by Computer on July 1st
https://zoom.us/j/99622844803?pwd=OHNPazJuck9tejk1VGdpMVFoRU4wdz09
Meeting ID: 996 2284 4803
Password: 052157
Join by Phone on July 1st:
(929) 205-6099
You will be asked to enter the Meeting ID: 996 2284 4803
And the Password: 052157
