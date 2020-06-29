Veeck named Rotarian of the Year
Lisa Clary photo

South Hill Rotary Club President for 2019-2020 year Gary Smith (right) presented the Rotarian of the Year award to Al Veeck for his efforts as community events chairperson for the year 2019-2020. The club met at The South Hill Moose Lodge for the first time over three months and just in time for Awards night. They look forward to moving ahead to 2020-2021 for the new fiscal year starting in July.